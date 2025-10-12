DMK alliance 'crumbling', claims EPS

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday said that the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is facing "internal cracks", with the Congress already demanding a larger share of seats and a greater role in government.

He asserted that the DMK has "no moral right" to talk about the AIADMK's political alliances.

Addressing reporters after a party event, EPS said the AIADMK enjoys strong public support and will form the next government in the State.

"With people's blessings, AIADMK will return to power and ensure that farmers benefit in every possible way," he said. He added that a large number of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters had enthusiastically attended his public meetings.

"We had instructed TVK workers to join our rallies only after obtaining consent from their party leadership," he clarified.

Palaniswami dismissed criticisms from opposition parties, saying that such attacks were born out of frustration.

"They criticise us because they cannot tolerate our growing popularity. When we allied with the BJP earlier, we were targeted for that too. But it's our decision who we align with," he remarked.

Pointing out that parties like the Congress and VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) continue to partner with the DMK, EPS said they had no authority to question AIADMK's alliances.

"Those who are already in alliance with the DMK have no right to comment on our coalition strategies. The AIADMK will ally with any party that shares our vision and goals. We are a movement of two crore dedicated cadres," he declared.

Emphasising his party's democratic and flexible approach, Palaniswami said, "All parties in our alliance function independently. That's not possible in the DMK front. The Congress has now begun demanding more seats and a share in government. These developments clearly show that the DMK-led front is beginning to crack."

"Concluding his remarks, EPS reiterated that the DMK's allies lacked the political standing to comment on AIADMK's affairs, saying, "It's ironic that the DMK front, which can't maintain unity within, dares to discuss our alliance decisions."

--IANS

aal/svn