DMDK's shift to DMK alliance triggers fresh seat-sharing calculations in AIADMK camp

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, political activity across the state has intensified, and alliance negotiations have entered a crucial phase.

Read More

The latest development - the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) joining the DMK-led front - has significantly altered the seat-sharing arithmetic within the rival AIADMK alliance.

Until recently, the DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, was widely expected to align with the AIADMK.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the party opted to join the DMK alliance, prompting fresh discussions among AIADMK’s existing partners over seat allocation.

Sources indicate that in the absence of DMDK within the AIADMK front, other alliance partners are likely to press for a larger share of seats.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK contested 179 constituencies, while some smaller allies contested 12 seats under the AIADMK’s 'Two Leaves' symbol.

The BJP, which was part of the AIADMK-led alliance, contested 20 seats, while the PMK fielded candidates in 23 constituencies.

With political equations shifting ahead of the 2026 polls, indications are that the BJP may seek to contest more than the 20 seats it was allotted previously.

The AMMK, another potential ally, is also reportedly aiming for a double-digit number of seats in the upcoming elections.

Political observers note that DMDK's decision to align with the DMK could compel the AIADMK to recalibrate its alliance strategy quickly.

The leadership is expected to balance internal party ambitions with the demands of alliance partners, especially in constituencies considered winnable.

Adding to the political momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu twice in March.

Reports suggest that discussions between the AIADMK and BJP on finalising seat-sharing arrangements may gain pace before or during these visits, signalling the formal consolidation of their electoral understanding.

As both major fronts gear up for the high-stakes Assembly battle, the coming weeks are expected to witness intense negotiations, strategic adjustments, and possibly further realignments within Tamil Nadu’s dynamic political landscape.

--IANS

aal/svn