DMDK leader's statewide tour to begin from Aug 3 as prelude to TN 2026 polls

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant will embark on a statewide outreach tour beginning August 3, in a bid to revive grassroots support and energise the party cadre ahead of key political developments.

The first phase of the tour will commence from Tiruvallur and cover several districts in northern and western Tamil Nadu, culminating in Chengalpattu on August 23.

The DMDK, in a statement, said the tour is aimed at meeting voters and booth-level agents to assess the party’s current strength on the ground. According to party sources, the move is reminiscent of a similar tour undertaken in 2017 by DMDK founder and former general secretary Vijayakant, which was seen as a vital attempt to gauge cadre morale and grassroots presence.

“It has been quite some time since the party leadership met with the cadre directly. Our general secretary’s tour is aimed at understanding the pulse of the people and the views of our workers. This direct engagement will certainly boost morale among party ranks,” said B. Parthasarathy, former MLA and deputy general secretary of the DMDK.

Party insiders added that the tour is also intended to help the leadership understand the extent of erosion in the party’s support base and take corrective steps toward strengthening it.

The initiative is also expected to serve as a precursor to a massive public rally planned in Cuddalore on January 9.

While the AIADMK recently allotted a Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK and reiterated the continuation of their alliance, Premalatha has indicated that the party will officially announce its alliance decision only during the Cuddalore rally.

Political observers believe that the DMDK is keeping its options open ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Premalatha will be accompanied on the tour by her son, V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, who was recently appointed as the party’s Youth Wing Secretary. Prabhakaran, who narrowly lost from Virudhunagar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is being positioned as the party’s emerging face and is expected to play a key role in reaching out to younger voters.

