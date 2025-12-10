Diwali included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Nagpur, Dec 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday informed the state assembly that Diwali has been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list and it will contribute significantly to promoting Indian culture around the world.

“This year, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra successfully secured the UNESCO designation for the Maratha Military Architecture, which is a tangible cultural heritage. The inclusion of Diwali in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a matter of immense pride for everyone. The Central government's Ministry of Culture had nominated Diwali for the 2025-26 cycle,” said Minister Shelar in his statement.

He further added that Diwali symbolises the journey from darkness to light, despair to hope, and struggle to success, embodying the positive spirit of life.

“Diwali is a festival inextricably linked with Maharashtra’s agricultural culture and Marathi tradition. Its history is definitely ancient. The uniqueness of Indian culture lies in its nature-based festivals, which underscore its universal value. This recognition will help spread Indian festivals, traditions, and consequently, Indian culture across the world,” said the minister.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He attributed this historic recognition of India’s rich cultural tradition to its consistent follow-up and leadership.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Intangible Cultural Heritage is about the living, non-physical expressions that are passed down from generation to generation.

“Inclusion on the list is considered the highest global honour for a cultural practice. It brings international attention to the cultural element, fostering respect for other ways of life. It mobilises efforts and resources (both national and international) to protect and transmit the tradition to future generations. It reinforces the sense of identity and continuity among the communities that practice and transmit the tradition,” it said.

--IANS

sj/dan