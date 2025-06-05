'Divyangjans' earning place in society on their ability, says MP CM

Bhopal, June 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that 'Divyangjans' (differently-abled) have established their place in society based on their ability, qualification, perseverance and positivity.

The Chief Minister said: "Although God may have reduced one faculty in their body, but they have been compensated by enhancing many other capabilities. More importantly, their self-confidence gives them a special identity."

He made this statement addressing a programme of distribution of appointment letters and other benefits to Divyangjans at the Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College in Bhopal.

Citing examples of great poet Surdas, Ashtavakra, Sakurat, Swami Rambhadracharya, and renowned musician Ravindra Jain, CM Yadav said that these great personalities contributed to society and made a place in history not through physical beauty or completeness but by making important contributions in areas of expertise.

The Chief Minister asserted that Divyangjans are an important part of society and the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to encouraging and supporting them at every level.

He noted that Divyangjans are provided four per cent reservation throughout the country, whereas the Madhya Pradesh government has made a provision for six per cent reservation in jobs.

"The government is always ready to solve their problems," CM Yadav said, adding that the provision of the term "Divyang" by PM Modi has positively changed society's outlook.

The Chief Minister also told that the Madhya Pradesh government has recruited 2,600 Divyangjans in the past one year.

"To ensure that Divyangjans do not have to roam around for artificial limbs, camps are being organised at the district level for the distribution of artificial limbs to ensure their convenience and accessibility," he said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav also released a booklet developed in Braille script on the Rights of Divyangjans Act, 2016.

--IANS

pd/khz