'Divyang' citizens should never consider themselves lesser than others: MP CM

Ujjain, Oct 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that 'Divyang' or differently-abled citizens should never consider themselves lesser than others, as the God has blessed them with special abilities.

CM Yadav added that Maharshi Ashtavakra was also a 'Divyang', yet no one could defeat him in scholarly debates and he was a man of great wisdom.

He said that the human body is a reflection of the universe itself, and true service to humanity is indeed service to God.

"If God gives us a weakness, he also grants us a unique strength," the Chief Minister said while addressing a distribution camp organised for Divyang persons at the Kalidas Academy premises in Ujjain.

He extended his best wishes to all Divyang beneficiaries and personally distributed scooters, specialised tricycles and walking sticks.

He said that the provision of motorised wheelchairs and scooters will help Divyang brothers and sisters in their employment and make their daily activities easier.

Chief Minister Yadav said that as part of the Seva Saptah, assistive devices are being distributed to Divyang beneficiaries.

"This is not only human service but also a source of spiritual satisfaction," he added.

The Chief Minister encouraged Divyang citizens, saying that they should recognise their special strengths, work hard and achieve success in life.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav distributed assistive devices worth Rs 1.25 crore, including electric scooters, hearing aids, walking sticks, and wheelchairs, to 146 Divyang beneficiaries under the programme organised by the Social Research Institute.

He also handed over hearse vans to six municipal councils -- Makdon, Unhel, Nagda, Khachrod, Tarana, and Badnagar, for public service.

He handed over keys to electric scooter recipients and flagged them off.

--IANS

pd/khz