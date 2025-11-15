'Divya Kala Mela' at Lucknow University to promote Divyang artisans from today

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Handicrafts, handloom items, embroidery work and packaged food made by Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from across the country were ready for display and sale during a 'Divya Kala Mela' (DKM), starting on Saturday at Lucknow University, an official said.

The event, an effort to showcase and celebrate the extraordinary Divyan talents and entrepreneurial spirit, will be held till November 23, the official said in a statement.

The event is being organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), an institution under the DEPwD, the nodal agency for the event, will offer visitors a delightful experience, with captivating products from different regions of India, including Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern states.

Over the past three years, 26 Divya Kala Melas organised across the country have played a significant role in showcasing cultural diversity, boosting the local economy, and strengthening community engagement.

These Melas have opened new marketing avenues for Divyang entrepreneurs. PwD artisans from 24 states participating in these 26 Melas have collectively earned business worth over Rs 21 crore, said the statement.

The Melas have also contributed to sensitising visitors towards disability through experience zones, Divyang sports activities, art exhibitions, and more.

Truly, DKM serves as a platform that highlights the capabilities of Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Approximately 100 Divyang artisans/artists/entrepreneurs from around 18 States/UTs will exhibit their products and skills during this Mela at Lucknow University.

The major product categories on display will include home decor and lifestyle items, apparel, stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged and organic food items, toys and gift items, jewellery, clutch bags, and more.

The Mela provides a wonderful opportunity for all to support 'Vocal for Local' and to witness and purchase products created with dedication by Divyang artisans.

This nine-day Divya Kala Mela will remain open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A series of cultural performances by Divyang artists as well as renowned artists will be organised throughout the event.

Visitors can also enjoy flavourful delicacies from various parts of the country. On November 23, a special cultural programme titled 'Divya Kala Shakti' will be held, featuring performances by Divyang artists from different states, said the statement.

