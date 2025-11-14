‘Divya Kala Mela’ at Lucknow University to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang artisans

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) In a move to showcase and celebrate the extraordinary talents and entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from across the country, a ‘Divya Kala Mela’ will be organised from November 15 to 23 at Lucknow University, an official said on Friday.

Handicrafts, handloom items, embroidery work and packaged food will be showcased at the event being organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the official said in a statement.

The National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), an institution under the DEPwD, the nodal agency for the event, will offer visitors a delightful experience, with captivating products from different regions of India, including Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern states.

Over the past three years, 26 Divya Kala Melas organised across the country have played a significant role in showcasing cultural diversity, boosting the local economy, and strengthening community engagement.

These Melas have opened new marketing avenues for Divyang entrepreneurs. PwD artisans from 24 states participating in these 26 Melas have collectively earned business worth over Rs 21 crore, said the statement.

The Melas have also made contributions in sensitising visitors towards disability through experience zones, Divyang sports activities, art exhibitions, and more. Truly, DKM serves as a platform that highlights the capabilities of Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Approximately 100 Divyang artisans/artists/entrepreneurs from around 18 States/UTs will exhibit their products and skills during this Mela at Lucknow University.

The major product categories on display will include home decor and lifestyle items, apparel, stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged and organic food items, toys and gift items, jewellery, clutch bags, and more.

The Mela provides a wonderful opportunity for all to support ‘Vocal for Local’ and to witness and purchase products created with dedication by Divyang artisans.

This nine-day Divya Kala Mela will remain open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A series of cultural performances by Divyang artists as well as renowned artists will be organised throughout the event.

Visitors can also enjoy flavourful delicacies from various parts of the country. On November 23, a special cultural programme titled ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ will be held, featuring performances by Divyang artists from different states, said the statement.

