District Magistrate in J&K’s Kishtwar issues order to regulate, monitor donations during Ramadan

Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) District Magistrate (DM) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday issued an order to regulate, monitor and maintain vigil on donations during the holy month of Ramadan.

Read More

An order issued by DM Kishtwar said today: “Whereas, it has been observed that during the Holy Month of Ramadan, there is a tendency for unregulated and unauthorised collection of donations by certain individuals and organisations, which necessitates immediate regulatory intervention.

“And whereas, while the tradition of Zakat and Sadaqah (charitable giving) is an integral and sacred facet of the religious and social fabric during Ramadan, any act of artifice, misrepresentation, or fraudulent solicitation of funds not only desecrates the sanctity of the Holy Month, but also exploits the altruism of the general public.

“And whereas, it is the statutory obligation of the District Administration to ensure that public contributions intended for relief, welfare or religious purposes are not misappropriated, laundered or diverted for extraneous or subversive activities; now, therefore, in order to prevent the exploitation of public sentiments, ensure financial probity and maintain public order, I, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, (JKAS), District Magistrate, Kishtwar, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, do hereby issue the following directives for immediate and strict compliance:

“Mandatory Authorisation: No individual, NGO, Trust, Society or Committee shall undertake the collection of donations (in cash, kind, or via digital modes) within the territorial jurisdiction of District Kishtwar without a valid registration under the relevant Acts (e.g., J&K Societies Registration Act, Trust Act) and prior written intimation/clearance must be obtained from the Executive Officer, Waqaf Board Unit Kishtwar/Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar (President Majlis Shura Committee Kishtwar) or concerned Tehsildars.

“Verification of Credentials: All fundraising entities must maintain a transparent record of collections and expenditures. Any solicitor found without authentic identification, a certified copy of their organisation's registration and a designated receipt book shall be deemed ‘unauthorised’.

“Prohibition of Coercion: No person shall resort to coercive tactics, harassment of commuters or obstruction of public pathways/traffic for the purpose of seeking donations.

“Public Transparency: All Sub Registrars, of District Kishtwar, shall within five days, publish a list of bonafide registered charitable trusts operating in the district to guide the general public.

“Reporting Mechanism: A dedicated District Vigilance Helpline (Nos. 9484217492 / 01995-259555/ 9906154100, is hereby activated. Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of fraudulent solicitation or harassment.

“The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, and (All) SDMS/Tehsildars, shall ensure strict enforcement of this order in letter and spirit. Since, it is not possible to serve the order individually, it shall be circulated in print electronic and social media for information of all concerned and is hereby issued ex-parte.

“Any person or entity found engaging in suspicious or clandestine fundraising shall be dealt with strictly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable preventive laws.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain operative throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan-2026”, the order said.

--IANS

sq/rad