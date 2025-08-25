District fisheries officer caught red-handed in Bettiah for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) continues its crackdown on corruption in Bihar, with yet another high-profile arrest on Monday.

Despite repeated vigilance action across the state, many officials are still indulging in corrupt practices.

In the latest case, the Vigilance team arrested District Fisheries Officer Piyush Ranjan Kumar in Bettiah, West Champaran district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to an official source, the officer had allegedly demanded money from a local individual in exchange for clearing departmental work.

The victim, Murad Anwar, under constant pressure from the officer for money, lodged a formal complaint with the Vigilance Department police station in Patna.

After verifying the allegations during a preliminary enquiry, the vigilance team swung into action.

A trap was laid in Bettiah, where the officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The officer was immediately taken into custody and questioned on the spot. He was later brought to Patna for further interrogation.

The complainant, Anwar, had applied for benefits under a fisheries-related scheme involving an investment of Rs 25 lakh, with a government grant of Rs 10 lakh.

According to Anwar, the District Fisheries Officer allegedly demanded a 10 per cent cut (Rs 1 lakh) to clear his file.

After being harassed for payment, Anwar approached the Vigilance Department in Patna.

The incident once again highlights how corruption continues to plague welfare and grant distribution schemes in Bihar.

Officials said strict legal action will follow as part of the state’s ongoing anti-corruption drive, which has already led to multiple arrests of government officials across Bihar in recent months.

The State Vigilance Bureau and the Economic Offence Unit (EOU), are continuously taking action against corrupt officers who are still taking bribes in Bihar.

Recently, a team of the EOU carried out a raid at the house of a Superintending Engineer of a Rural Work Department in Patna and seized huge amounts of cash and jewellery.

--IANS

ajk/rad