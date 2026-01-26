Disrespecting Constitution is insult to freedom fighters: CM Yogi on R-Day

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday unfurled the national flag at his official residence on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and said that any disrespect to the core spirit of the Constitution amounts to disrespecting the freedom fighters and all those who struggled for India’s Independence.

Addressing the gathering after the flag-hoisting ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the architects of the nation and its brave sons. He said, “I pay my respectful homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose. I also offer my heartfelt salutations to all the known and unknown brave sons of the nation who laid down their lives for the internal and external security of the country in independent India. With deep reverence, I bow to their memories and humbly salute them.”

Speaking about the significance of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said, “We all know that India gained independence on August 15. Under the leadership of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the nation framed its Constitution. It is the duty of every Indian citizen to work with full faith, respect and dedication towards the Constitution, as it has remained the guiding force of the nation in both favourable and challenging circumstances.”

He added that devotion to constitutional values reflects the collective commitment of citizens to the nation.

“This reflects our respect and commitment towards the Constitution. Whenever we uphold its core values and spirit, we truly honour those great sons of Mother India whose sacrifices laid the foundation of a free and sovereign nation,” he said.

Emphasising the role of citizens, CM Yogi said, “If there is a true protector of the Constitution, it is the citizen of India. Whenever we disrespect the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, it is a direct insult to all freedom fighters and those who fought for the country’s independence.”

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Constitution, which is regarded as the supreme law of the land and is binding on all citizens. While India gained Independence on August 15, 1947, the country did not have its own Constitution immediately after freedom.

In the absence of a Constitution, laws were governed by the common law system and a modified version of the British-era Government of India Act, 1935. About two weeks after Independence, a Drafting Committee was formed to frame the Constitution, with Dr B.R. Ambedkar appointed as its chairman.

After extensive deliberations, the Constitution of India was completed and adopted on November 26, 1949, a day now observed as Constitution Day. It came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking India’s transformation into a sovereign, democratic and republican state. Though India became free on August 15, 1947, it was with the adoption of the Constitution that the nation formally declared itself a sovereign republic governed by democratic ideals and constitutional values.

