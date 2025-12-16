Disproportionate assets case: K'taka Lokayukta raids multiple places in five districts

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at multiple locations across Karnataka on Tuesday, targeting several government officials in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Sources confirmed that an officer flushed down Rs 50,000 cash during the raids.

The raids were carried out simultaneously in Dharwad, Shivamogga, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru. Lokayukta personnel searched residences, offices and other premises linked to the officials and reportedly seized important documents from some locations.

In Dharwad, the Lokayukta raided the residence of a Joint Director of the Belagavi Agriculture Department, located in the Silver Arcade locality. Searches were conducted at three places associated with him, including his private office in Rani Chennamma Nagar and a farmhouse near Yerikoppa village.

According to sources, the officer allegedly panicked on seeing the Lokayukta officials and flushed around Rs 50,000 in cash down the toilet. He reportedly kept the Lokayukta police waiting outside his house for nearly half an hour before opening the door.

In another case, the Lokayukta carried out raids at multiple premises belonging to an Executive Engineer in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, following allegations of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at his houses in Basavanagudi and Kengeri in Bengaluru, his office in Shivamogga, and his residence in Sakharayapatna in Chikkamagaluru district. Officials reportedly found documents indicating assets exceeding his known sources of income during the operation.

In Mandya, the Lokayukta also conducted raids against the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) Superintendent. Searches were carried out simultaneously at his residence in Mandya, his in-laws’ house in Maddur, and his office. The action was reportedly initiated following multiple complaints from the public against him.

Further investigation is underway, and the Lokayukta is expected to assess the seized documents and materials before proceeding with the next course of action.

It can be recalled that on November 7, Karnataka Lokayukta raided six Bengaluru RTOs and uncovered large-scale irregularities. The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted surprise raids across six Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bengaluru following several complaints from the public. The raided locations included Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Kasturinagar and K.R. Puram.

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at 10 locations across the state on November 25, targeting government officers accused of amassing Disproportionate Assets beyond their known sources of income. The raids are being carried out in Mandya, Bidar, Mysuru, Dharwad, Haveri, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere districts.

