Disproportionate Assets case: Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid 10 locations across 8 districts

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at 10 locations across the state on Tuesday targeting government officers accused of amassing Disproportionate Assets to their known source of income. The raids are being carried out in Mandya, Bidar, Mysuru, Dharwad, Haveri, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere districts.

According to Lokayukta, the properties of Assistant Executive Engineer attached to PWD department D.M. Girish, Chief Accounts Officer (Town Planning) Mandya C. Puttaswamy, Chief Engineer (Upper Krishna Project) Bidar Prem Singh, Revenue Inspector (Hootagalli Municipality, Mysuru) C. Ramaswamy, Assistant Professor Karnataka University Subhash Chandra in Dharwad.

The raids are also underway at the properties of Senior Veterinary Examiner Huilgol Sathish, Executive Engineer Office of the Project Director Haveri Shekappa, Office Superintendent, Regional Transport Office Electronics City, Bengaluru P. Kumaraswamy, First Division Assistant SIMS Medical College Shivamogga C.N. Lakshmipathi.

It can be recalled that on November 7, Karnataka Lokayukta raided six Bengaluru RTOs and uncovered large-scale irregularities. The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted surprise raids across six Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bengaluru following several complaints from the public. The raided locations included Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Kasturinagar and K.R. Puram.

Karnataka Lokayukta also conducted raids against 12 officials, seized Rs 381 crore in the Disproportionate Assets case. The searches were carried out on October 14, 2025, across 48 locations including residences, offices, and properties belonging to the officers and their relatives.

Preliminary estimates from the searches targeting 12 government officers and their relatives accused of amassing disproportionate assets across 48 locations in the state revealed a staggering Rs 381.08 crore in total assets including land, houses, cash, jewelry, vehicles, and other movable and immovable properties.

The government of Karnataka has been cracking down on corruption and the raids are a consequence of the determination to ensure that the common man does not suffer due to the avarice of the government officials and they serve the public without seeking bribes and favours.

