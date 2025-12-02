Disproportionate assets case: CBI court sends former SAIL official to three-year jail

Visakhapatnam, Dec 2 (IANS) The CBI Court Visakhapatnam on Tuesday sent a former official of the Steel Authority of India Limited to three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

The court convicted and sentenced Ragam Kishore, the then Regional Manager, Branch Transport and Shipping, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Visakhapatnam, to undergo three years' imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement that it had registered the instant case on July 17, 2001. It was alleged that during the period from January 1, 1988, to April 19, 2000, the accused R. Kishore, while functioning as a public servant in different capacities in SAIL, was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

These properties were the tune of Rs 60,25,825.65, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

After the completion of the investigation, CBI filed the chargesheet on August 5, 2003.

After the trial, the court convicted and sentenced the accused person accordingly, the CBI said.

According to the Central agency, Ragam Kishore retired from service as Assistant General Manager, Steel Authority of India Ltd., Kolkata.

In an earlier statement, the agency said the CBI Court in Hyderabad sentenced two postal assistants in Hyderabad to two years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriating Rs 27.27 lakh during the demonetisation period.

In an order pronounced on Monday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 each.

The court convicted and sentenced Adapa Srinivas, the then Postal Assistant (Treasurer) and U. Rajyalakshmi, the then Postal Assistant, of Humayun Nagar Sub-Post Office, Hyderabad.

A case was registered against them in 2017 on the basis of a complaint by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division.

