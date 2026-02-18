Discussed India’s AI progress, Google’s role in supporting talent: PM Modi after meeting Sundar Pichai

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he discussed India’s growing work in artificial intelligence and how Google can collaborate with the country’s talented students and professionals during a meeting with Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit here.

Read More

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister described the meeting as a delight and said the conversation focused on India’s rapid progress in AI and opportunities for deeper cooperation between the government and Google in the field.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging India’s skilled youth and technology professionals to further strengthen the country’s position in artificial intelligence.

“It was a delight to meet Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi,” the Prime Minister Modi stated.

“Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field,” PM Modi mentioned.

The Prime Minister’s Office later shared highlights of the meeting on its official YouTube channel, offering glimpses of the discussion between the two leaders.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, innovators and civil society representatives from across the world.

It aims to provide a global platform for discussions on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence.

Significantly, this is the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The conference reflects India’s vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya,” which means welfare and happiness for all, and aligns with the broader global principle of “AI for Humanity.”

More than 110 countries and 30 international organisations are participating in the summit. Around 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers are attending the event.

The wide participation highlights the growing global momentum towards responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence, with India positioning itself at the centre of these discussions.

--IANS

pk