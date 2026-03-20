Discontent within Congress over Siddaramaiah's Budget: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, March 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that there is opposition within the ruling party itself over the Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

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Speaking to media persons, he said there is a sense of disappointment within the ruling party. “An experienced Chief Minister presenting his 17th Budget had raised high expectations. However, Siddaramaiah’s Budget has shattered the hopes of the people of the state,” he said.

He added that the state has been suffering due to a lack of development over the past two and a half years, and there is no doubt that this will continue.

“I was closely observing when the Chief Minister presented the Budget. We could see a lack of enthusiasm even among ruling party MLAs. Overall, the Budget presented by Siddaramaiah is not supportive of the state’s development. It does not benefit farmers and has failed to generate employment opportunities for the youth. We are hearing from all quarters that this is a Budget lacking vision,” he said.

Referring to Kalaburagi, he cited Prof. Govinda Rao’s report, stating that Kalyana Karnataka continues to lag behind in development. “The report mentions that regional imbalance, which was at 65 per cent, has increased to 72.5 per cent,” he pointed out.

He said that Minister Priyank Kharge often criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, but Kalyana Karnataka falls largely under his influence.

“Despite being in power continuously, it is unfortunate that the benefits have not reached the people of this region, including the poor, youth and women,” he said.

He advised Priyank Kharge to set aside discussions on international issues and instead focus on the problems of the country and, more importantly, on Kalaburagi district and the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“He should pay greater attention to the backwardness in the health and education sectors here. Taking steps to improve these sectors will benefit both him and the people of this region,” he added.

On development, Vijayendra said political allegations are separate, but he had challenged Priyank Kharge last month in Bengaluru to a public debate.

“When B.S. Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, what kind of development took place in the state and in Kalyana Karnataka? How much funding was given? How much development happened in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi districts? During your tenure, how many thousands of crores have been allocated and what development has taken place? Let us discuss this openly,” he said.

He further said that in Bidar, the district in-charge minister had taken the initiative and ensured the release of around Rs 15 crore to facilitate flight operations.

“If the state government or Priyank Kharge has interest in the airport here, it is a matter of just five minutes. It can be done if they are willing, but they are not showing that intent,” he said while responding to a question.

He added that he also participated in a party training programme along with senior leaders.

--IANS

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