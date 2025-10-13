Dinner meet has no connection with Cabinet reshuffle in K'taka: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that there is no connection between dinner meeting organised for the Cabinet ministers on Monday and speculations about the possible Cabinet reshuffle within the Congress government in the state.

He was speaking to the media in Bagalkot.

Siddaramaiah clarified that there is nothing special about today's (Monday) dinner meet and that it has no connection with the Cabinet reshuffle in the state.

He added that there will be no "revolution" in November, referring to the change in Chief Ministerial position in Karnataka.

The Congress-led state government is completing half its term in November this year and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's supporters are claiming that he will become the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the rest of the tenure.

Reacting to Shivakumar's statement that any change within the state leadership depends on the decision of the Congress high command, Siddaramaiah said that the opinion of senior party leaders and MLAs is important.

There must be consensus among Congress MLAs along with the blessings of the party's high command, he added.

Commenting on the query of whether a ministerial position would be given to members of the Valmiki community, Siddaramaiah said that some Congress MLAs had resigned from their positions and that the state government had not removed them.

He assured that during the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, the possibility of providing representation to the Valmiki community will be considered.

Speaking about the Krishna Upper Bank project, he said that adequate grants will be allocated to ensure its completion within the next four years.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, while talking about rumours surrounding the dinner meet, said, "We are expecting a good dinner menu at the Chief Minister's residence. There will be discussions as well but I do not know the agenda of the dinner meet. There will be discussion on the matters pertaining to the state and the country. Even I am curious. This is a cordial meet and the media will also come to know what is discussed in the dinner meeting."

Amid the leadership row in the state, Siddaramaiah is set to host a dinner meeting for the Congress Ministers in Bengaluru late on Monday.

The political development, coming at a time of speculation over the leadership change in the state and strong rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, has assumed significance.

The dinner meet is being organised at the Chief Minister's official residence -- Cauvery in Bengaluru at 7 p.m.

Siddaramaiah has invited all his Cabinet Ministers, and several Ministers have openly confirmed their attendance.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has not yet responded to the political development.

