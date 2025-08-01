Din in MP Assembly as Congress opposes BJP Minister Vijay Shah's presence

Bhopal, Aug 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday witnessed a ruckus as legislators from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress blamed each other, accusing each side of "disrespecting" the Indian Armed Forces.

The disruption that began during the 'Question Hour' session of the House continued till the evening, until Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House until August 4 (Monday). It started soon after senior BJP MLA and the state's former home minister Bhupendra Singh raised a question related to illegal encroachment on land allotted for Tribals in Khurai Assembly seat of Sagar district, which he has been representing for the last several years.

Some other MLAs also raised similar questions and sought a response from the government. As the subject was related to the Tribals' land, Vijay Shah, the Minister heading the Tribal Affairs Department, rose to reply to the queries raised during the debate. However, when Vijay Shah stood up to reply, the Congress MLAs unanimously objected to his presence in the House, saying that the person who used derogatory statements on Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi does not deserve a ministerial post.

"Anyone who insults the Army should not remain in office. Vijay Shah should be sacked from the cabinet. What is making the BJP protect him (Shah)," Congress MLA Umang Singhar, who is LoP in the MP Assembly, said. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar tried to convince Congress MLAs, repeatedly stating that the House is debating on a crucial subject; however, the opposition remained firm in opposing Shah's presence.

Later, when Congress MLA Arif Masood raised a question related to the Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation. Again, as the department is being headed by Vijay Shah, he rose to respond to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. But opposition members were on their feet, demanding the resignation or sacking of Shah for disrespecting a woman Army officer. This time, Congress legislators even trooped into the Well of the House and shouted, Vijay Shah 'istifa do (resign), Vijay Shah ko 'barkhaast karo' (sack him).

Speaker Narendra Tomar asked Congress MLAs to maintain calm and take their seats, but the opposition members ignored his advice and continued with their protest. Some senior BJP leaders also tried to convince the opposition, but LoP Umang Singhar and some other Congress MLAs continued to demand Shah's resignation from the ministerial post.

Senior BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the Parliament Affairs Minister in the State's Assembly, got upset with Congress's behaviour, and he blasted them. "A party that speaks the language of Pakistan and China, and questions the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, has no right to speak on nationalism," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

As accusations flew thick and fast between the treasury and opposition benches, the Speaker tried to maintain order in the House. But when the opposition members did relent, Tomar adjourned the House until August 4. It is the second time that Vijay Shah faced an embarrassing situation in the House since the monsoon session of the State Assembly started on July 28.

On July 29, when Vijay Shah rose to present a Bill related to the Tribal department, Congress MLAs had unanimously opposed his presence in the House. Congress's relentless efforts had made Shah sit back in his chair.

--IANS

pd/uk