Dimasa language to be introduced in school curriculum: Assam CM​

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Dimasa language will be introduced in schools as part of the state government’s continued push to preserve and promote indigenous languages. ​

Read More

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that every language carries the soul of its people and reflects their cultural roots, adding that the government has prioritised the promotion and usage of indigenous languages since its first day in office. ​

“With the introduction of Dimasa in schools, we take another step forward in this direction,” Sarma said, underlining the government’s commitment to strengthening Assam’s rich linguistic heritage. ​

According to the announcement, the Dimasa language will be introduced in phases into the school curriculum. ​

It will be taught at the secondary level, starting with Class IX in the academic session 2026–27, and extended to Class X from the academic session 2027-28. ​

Officials said the move aims to provide institutional support to the Dimasa language, spoken predominantly by the Dimasa community in parts of Assam, particularly in Dima Hasao district and adjoining areas. ​

The decision is expected to help preserve the language, encourage its formal learning, and ensure its transmission to younger generations. The initiative is also aligned with the state government’s broader policy of promoting linguistic diversity and cultural inclusion in the education system. ​

Over the past few years, Assam has taken steps to introduce and strengthen several indigenous and tribal languages in schools, recognising their importance in safeguarding cultural identity.

​Education department officials said that necessary preparations are underway, including the development of textbooks, curriculum frameworks, and teacher training, to ensure smooth implementation of the decision. ​

Experts and community representatives are also expected to be involved in finalising the academic content. ​

The announcement has been welcomed by members of the Dimasa community and language activists, who have long demanded formal recognition and inclusion of the language in the education system. They see the move as a significant step towards cultural empowerment and preservation. ​

The Chief Minister reiterated that protecting linguistic heritage remains a key priority for the state government, stating that Assam’s diversity is its strength and every language carries a unique legacy that must be safeguarded for future generations.

--IANS

tdr/dan