'Dilip Ghosh humiliated by BJP', Kunal Ghosh after BJP leader faces criticism on Jagannath Temple visit

East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): Following the backlash after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh visited Jagannath Temple and met with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has backed the BJP member saying that his (Dilip Ghosh's) "rivalry is not with Lord Jagannath."

The TMC leader said, "We have a political rivalry with Dilip Ghosh. But his rivalry is not with Lord Jagannath. Mamata Banerjee had invited many opposition leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, and Pradip Bhattacharya, to visit the newly built Jagannath temple at Digha here... "

Kunal Ghosh further said that Dilip Ghosh, who previously represented Medinipur in Bengal, was "humiliated" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Dilip Ghosh was humiliated in many ways by his party. He was removed from the posts of state president and national vice-president. The seat of a sitting MP was changed... People who have joined the BJP from other parties or TMC are attacking Dilip Ghosh, but this is his party's matter," Kunal Ghosh said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesdayinaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha town of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh and his wife met Banerjee at the temple premises.

Reportedly, the BJP, however, was not pleased with Ghosh's visit.

Earlier on April 27, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath.

"On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. (ANI)

