Dilip Ghosh denies rumours about quitting BJP

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday, ruled out rumours of quitting the party and floating his outfit in the state.

The leader's reaction comes amid reports that he will be floating his party.

Refuting such claims, Ghosh said on Tuesday that there is no question of his quitting the BJP, which secured a strong base in West Bengal when he was the chief of the party's state unit.

"I played a major role in expanding the party in West Bengal. I have never thought of floating any new party. The current position of the BJP in West Bengal is due to a prolonged struggle. The party is capable now of fulfilling the dreams of the people of West Bengal. So there is no requirement for floating a new party in West Bengal," Ghosh said on Tuesday.

For quite some time now, Ghosh, also the former party Lok Sabha member from Medinipur constituency in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal, has not been active in the party events in the state.

He was not seen in the two rallies in the state, first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Alipurduar and another by the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in Kolkata.

Reports said that Ghosh's differences with the state party leadership began after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the Lord Jagannath Temple at Digha in East Midnapore district along with his wife.

After videos of his cordial interaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within the temple premises went viral, several BJP supporters criticised Ghosh over the development on social media, which posed embarrassment for the state party leadership.

Amid these developments, a couple of media reports surfaced about Ghosh floating his party in West Bengal before the crucial Assembly elections in the state next year.

--IANS

