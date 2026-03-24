Digvijaya Singh to visit Ram Temple on March 26​

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on March 26.​

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It will be his first visit to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram temple following the Supreme Court’s order.​

Confirming the report, Digvijaya’s office in Bhopal told IANS that he will depart from Delhi on an Air India flight during the morning hours of March 26. ​

After offering prayers at Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, he will depart for Lucknow by road.​

It could not be confirmed whether his wife, former journalist Amrita Rai, will accompany him during the visit. His office said he is likely to travel alone.​

In 2021, Digvijaya Singh donated ₹1,11,111 for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He had sent the cheque in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.​

He had also stated that he would visit to offer prayers once the temple was fully completed. ​

“Now that the main construction work of the temple is nearing completion, he is arriving to fulfil his pledge,” his office said.​

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bhopal Rameshwar Sharma, who often targets Digvijaya Singh on Lord Ram, took a jibe at the former CM. ​

He said, “I would request him during his visit to the Ram temple to please pay homage to the martyrs who faced bullets in 1992.”​

Speaking to the media, Sharma added that had the country’s political leadership grasped this reality sooner, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been built many years ago.​

He further said, “As you offer your prayers today to the very Ram Lalla whom your party once dismissed as a mythical figure, acknowledge and accept that Ram Lalla is not a figment of imagination, but a living reality.”​

--IANS

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