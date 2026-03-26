Digvijaya Singh to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya today

Ayodhya, March 26 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is scheduled to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, marking his first trip to the temple town since the foundation stone laying ceremony of the shrine.

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According to his itinerary, Singh will arrive at Ayodhya airport at around 9:40 a.m., following which he will offer prayers at prominent religious sites, including Hanumangarhi, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and Kanak Bhawan.

The visit has triggered a fresh round of political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress, with leaders from both sides engaging in sharp remarks over the timing and intent of the trip.

The BJP has criticised Singh, stating that the Congress leadership had been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony earlier, but he had chosen not to attend.

BJP MLA from Bhopal Rameshwar Sharma, who often targets Digvijaya Singh on Lord Ram, took a jibe at the former CM. ​

He said, “I would request him during his visit to the Ram temple to please pay homage to the martyrs who faced bullets in 1992.”​

Speaking to the media, Sharma added that had the country’s political leadership grasped this reality sooner, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been built many years ago.​

He further said, “As you offer your prayers today to the very Ram Lalla whom your party once dismissed as a mythical figure, acknowledge and accept that Ram Lalla is not a figment of imagination, but a living reality.”​

Responding to the criticism, Congress leaders defended Singh’s position and dismissed the remarks as politically motivated. Party spokesperson Jitendra Mishra said that Singh’s faith should not be questioned, noting his contribution towards the temple’s construction.

"There’s no need to provide proof of Digvijay Singh's adherence to Sanatan traditions. BJP leaders should explain what they have done for the public," Mishra said.

In 2021, Digvijaya Singh donated Rs 1,11,111 for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He had sent the cheque in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.​

He had also stated that he would visit to offer prayers once the temple was fully completed. ​Meanwhile, Hanuman Garhi Temple priest Mahant Raju Das said that the very people who used to call Lord Ram "imaginary" are now visiting the temple.

Speaking to IANS, Das said, ''People used to say there was no change, no change, PM Modi did nothing. But in reality, PM Modi has transformed everyone’s hearts... Who is at the feet of Ramji? Digvijay Singh. Who is taking refuge in Lord Ram? The very people who once called Ram imaginary.''

--IANS

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