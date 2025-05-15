Digvijaya Singh seeks BJP’s response on Minister Shah’s remarks against Sofiya Qureshi

Indore, May 15 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday slammed the BJP leadership for its silence over Minister Vijay Shah’s alleged derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, the Rajya Sabha MP demanded a clear response from the top BJP brass, stating that Shah’s comments had hurt the sentiments of the nation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda must clarify whether they endorse Vijay Shah’s remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. If not, why hasn’t he been sacked from the cabinet and the party? Who is shielding him?” Singh asked.

He also lauded the Madhya Pradesh High Court, particularly Justice Atul Sreedharan, for taking cognisance of the matter and directing the state Director General of Police (DGP) to register an FIR against Shah.

“What the BJP should have done proactively, the court had to do. I thank Justice Sreedharan for ordering an FIR. But this issue extends beyond legalities -- it’s about political accountability. Why is the BJP’s top leadership still silent?” Singh added.

Congress general secretary (organisation) and MP K.C. Venugopal also criticised the BJP in a social media post late Wednesday, questioning why the Minister hadn’t been removed despite the High Court’s intervention.

“From the Madhya Pradesh Minister who insulted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to Godse-bhakt Pragya Thakur, one thing is clear -- no matter what toxic, anti-national statements you make, you will suffer no consequences in the BJP,” Venugopal posted on X.

He further said, “Not firing Minister Vijay Shah, even after the High Court ordered an FIR, is a silent endorsement of his remarks. We will continue to demand his removal -- there’s no alternative.”

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the DGP to register an FIR against Shah, which was filed later that night under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions.

However, during a hearing on Thursday, Justice Sreedharan expressed dissatisfaction with the FIR, calling it poorly drafted.

“There is no specific mention of the alleged actions that meet the ingredients of the offences. It is a mere formality,” the judge said.

--IANS

pd/skp