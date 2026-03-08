Digvijaya Singh says he will continue working for Congress; rules out quitting politics

Bhopal, March 8 (IANS) Amid speculation about denouncing his political future, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh made it clear that he would not quit politics and would continue work for Congress.

He revealed that he had personally requested the Congress high command not to field him for a third consecutive term in the upper house.

Speaking at a press conference held in Bhopal on Sunday; the senior Congress leader, who has served two terms as a Rajya Sabha member, emphasised that this decision should not be interpreted as retirement from active politics.

He firmly stated that he remains fully committed to the Congress party and will continue working for its cause in Madhya Pradesh with the same dedication as always.

He strongly criticised the state and Central governments over persistent issues faced by farmers, particularly the failure to secure the Geographical Indication tag for the state's basmati rice.

Digvijaya Singh asserted that stepping away from the Rajya Sabha contest does not diminish his involvement in party activities or public service. He declared that he has always been active in the state and will keep fighting for the people and the party until his last breath.

The announcement came as a reassurance to party workers and supporters who have long viewed him as a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The press conference drew attention to both agrarian concerns and the internal dynamics of the Congress in the state.

His sharp attack on the government over farmers' issues signals that he intends to remain a vocal opposition voice on key developmental and agricultural matters in the coming months.

Digvijay Singh pointed out that Madhya Pradesh produces around 2.7 million metric tonnes of basmati rice annually, benefiting nearly 1,00,000 farmers.

He noted that this variety, once highly valued in international markets at three times the price of ordinary rice, has lost its competitive edge due to the absence of the APEDA GI tag.

The former chief minister contrasted this with neighbouring Pakistan, which has expanded the number of districts covered under GI tags for its basmati from three to forty-eight, giving its producers a significant advantage in global trade. He demanded immediate steps to protect the interests of local farmers and restore the premium status of Madhya Pradesh's basmati rice.

