Digvijaya Singh condemns activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, calls him a 'Gandhian'

Indore, Sep 27 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, on Saturday, condemned the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the National Security Act (NSA) was being misused under the current BJP-led Central government.

Talking to media reporters during his visit to Indore, the Congress leader said that Sonam Wangchuk has always followed the Gandhian philosophy and worked for Ladakh, its culture and heritage, and served in every possible way.

"Sonam Wangchuk has given an identity to Ladakh and had served in every possible way, through education and healthcare. The Union government has imposed NSA against a person, who always followed Mahatma Gandhi's ideology," he added.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to appreciate Sonam Wangchuk for his contributions, and when he demanded Ladakh's statehood, NSA was imposed against the climate activist.

Wangchuk was arrested recently after a protest turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.

Two days after the death of four people in violent protests in Leh, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA.

"His (Sonam Wangchuk's) demand to make Ladakh a Union Territory was accepted by the Union government. Now they (people of Ladakh) demanded the Sixth Schedule, the same rights that have been given to the people of the Northeast. The Union government promised statehood as well as the Sixth Schedule after the elections, but they did not keep their promise," Digvijaya Singh said.

During his visit to Indore on Saturday, the Congress leader alleged that incidents of communal violence have surged under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that people of minority communities are facing harassment and bias from the state administration.

During his visit to Indore, Digvijaya Singh also visited the Sheetlamata Market, where a controversy has emerged after the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur's son Eklavya Singh Gaur reportedly instructed shop owners at the Indore's largest garments hub with nearly a thousand shops -- to remove all Muslim employees.

However, when the Congress leader tried to enter the Sheetlamata Market, he was stopped by the Indore police.

Later, he went to Indore Superintendent of Police's office and filed a written complaint regarding the matter and demanded action against Eklavya Singh Gaur.

During the meeting, police official told Digvijaya Singh that a memorandum regarding the matter was received and the matter is being investigated.

When the Congress leader asked that if an FIR would be registered in the case, the official said, "The matter is being investigated and further action would be taken accordingly."

--IANS

pd/khz