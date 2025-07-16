DIGs have become mafia dons, CM's collection agents, says Jagan

Amaravati, July 16 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that all DIGs in the state have become mafia dons in their respective zones and were serving as collection agents for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and state Minister Nara Lokesh.

Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) are controlling CIs and DSPs under them, and in turn, all have become collection agents for all scams that are taking place in those zones, he told media persons here.

The former Chief Minister claimed that 50 per cent of the money collected through the sale of liquor, sand and from clubs, industries and mines is being shared by the police officers and local MLAs. “The balance 50 per cent goes to son and father who are at the helm of affairs,” he said.

He alleged that belt shops (unauthorised liquor outlets) were being run in all villages and liquor was being sold above MRP with the blessings of the police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that while the state was earning revenues of Rs 750 crore through sand under the previous government of YSRCP, now the sand was being looted in the name of free sand under the TDP-led coalition government. He claimed that people were paying double the price that they were paying earlier.

“There are unauthorised clubs in every zone, and they are giving money. Every industry and mine in every constituency has to pay money,” he said.

He accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in the state of trying to suppress the voice of the only opposition party by targeting its leaders with false cases and physical attacks.

He, however, made it clear that YSRCP is not scared of the false cases and that it would continue its fight on behalf people.

Exuding confidence that YSRCP would come back to power, YS Jagan warned Chandrababu Naidu that he would have to reap what he was sowing.

Stating that the government has started a bad tradition, he said this should come to a halt. “If not, the person who is being hurt will not stop even if I were to ask him to stop because you have harassed him,” he said.

He maintained that YSRCP, as the only opposition party, has the right to question the government about its misdeeds and unfulfilled promises and reach out to people who were suffering because of the bad governance.

Jagan claimed that CM Chandrababu Naidu has lost people’s trust as he had betrayed them after making many promises during the elections.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Naidu was targeting police officers who were not following his diktats. He said false cases were booked against DGP rank officials PSR Anjayeulu, Sunil Kumar and other IPS officials Sanjay, Kantilal Rana Tata and Vishal Guni, and they were all suspended

He gave the details of the police officers who were not given postings by the government, and also those who were asked to report to headquarters.

The YSRCP chief said the situation was so bad that good and upright police officers were leaving the state. He cited the case of young IPS official Siddharth Kaushal, who had to take voluntary retirement.

