Digital opportunities opening up for youth under PM Modi: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has opened new doors of opportunity for the youth through Digital India, self-reliance and the startup culture, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) held at Yashobhoomi, CM Gupta said, “The engineering students graduating today will determine the direction in which Bharat will move in the coming years.”

She said each one of you can contribute to the future of Bharat just like PM Modi did after assuming office.

“There was a time when people were struggling over small issues. When PM Modi came to the helm, he changed the shape of the digital domain, and today phones have become the common man’s asset,” she said, adding that every sector is moving ahead simultaneously under PM Modi.

Stressing innovation, she said, “Wherever you work, let national interest, innovation, and responsibility be your top priorities. It is through your participation that the path to a self-reliant, strong, and developed India will be paved.”

She said Delhi is facing several challenges and engineering graduates have to use innovation to offer solutions in a range of domains, including pollution, infrastructure and green energy.

“The engineering graduates passing out from this institute, I hope, will address the multiple challenges and meet the infrastructural needs,” she said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Today, I had the privilege of joining the Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena ji at the third convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) held at Yashobhoomi.”

“Congratulations to all the young graduates and best wishes for a bright future. Netaji Subhas University of Technology is a laboratory for innovation, leadership, and nation-building. It is our expectation and belief that the youth emerging from here will play a decisive role in the nation's progress through their talent and hard work,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has opened new doors of opportunity for the youth through Digital India, self-reliance, and the startup culture.

“Innovation is no longer just an idea today; it has become a policy and a priority. In line with this vision, the Delhi government is also taking concrete steps to promote skills, technology, research, and entrepreneurship, so that the youth of the capital can lead in global competition,” she said.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and the distinguished members of the university were also present.

--IANS

rch/dan