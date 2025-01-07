Digital Gujarat: Rural homes to transform into 'Smart Homes' across state

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the transformative 'Digital India' campaign to enhance public welfare and improve the 'Ease of Living' through technology. Building on this vision, Gujarat is advancing towards becoming a 'Digital Gujarat' under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

As part of this progress, the Har Ghar Connectivity (Fibre to Family) initiative was introduced on Good Governance Day, 25th December. This innovative program aims to transform rural homes into 'Smart Homes' by delivering high-speed internet and value-added services at rates more affordable than those available in the market, said a press release from Gujarat CMO.

An estimated 25,000 Fibre-to-Home connections are to be implemented as a pilot project in partnership with various agencies. The Har Ghar Connectivity (Fibre-to-Home) initiative, introduced by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL) under the state's Science and Technology Department, aims to provide rural households with affordable, high-speed internet access. As part of this pilot project, GFGNL plans to deliver 25,000 Fibre-to-Home (FTTH) connections in collaboration with various agencies. These connections will include value-added services (VAS) such as Wi-Fi, cable TV (free-to-air and paid channels), OTT (Over-the-Top television), and gaming. After this pilot project, the initiative will scale up to extend its benefits to a larger number of rural households, the release added.

Beyond connectivity, the initiative will offer access to crucial services, including television entertainment, utility bill payments, digital service stacks, and Government-to-Citizen (G2C) services. It will also facilitate online education, IoT solutions for agriculture, e-agriculture, animal husbandry information, e-health, and telemedicine, empowering rural communities with digital tools. By transforming rural homes into 'smart homes,' the initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural digital divide and ensure rural citizens in Gujarat have equal access to the services, benefits, and opportunities available in urban areas, said the release.

Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL), under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, launched four transformative initiatives to provide affordable digital connectivity to both rural and urban areas. These initiatives include the Har Ghar Connectivity (Fibre-to-Family) program, the Fibre-to-Field Office initiative for rural areas, the Fibre-to-Far-Flung Towers initiative, and improvements in urban connectivity. These efforts aim to connect rural government offices to Gandhinagar via the BharatNet network, ensuring seamless digital connectivity for rural citizens and enhancing e-governance. Additionally, the initiatives will provide fast connectivity to government offices in urban areas, added the release.

Gujarat is the first state chosen by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for BharatNet Phase-3 under the State-Led Model, following a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Central Government. The state has already demonstrated its leadership in BharatNet Phase 2 and is committed to maintaining that leadership in Phase 3, the release mentioned.

Through these four initiatives, the Gujarat Government will move closer to its goal of a Connected Government, Connected Citizens, Connected Communities, and Connected Businesses. Empowering rural communities through these initiatives will further accelerate the state's progress toward Digital Gujarat and contribute to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India, said the release. (ANI)

