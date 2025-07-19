Digital arrest fraud busted: Two held for scamming Delhi doctor of Rs 14.85 lakh

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station of Central District has busted a notorious ‘Digital Arrest’ scam racket with the arrest of two individuals from different parts of the country.

The accused had allegedly duped a Delhi-based doctor of Rs 14.85 lakh through a fake legal threat. According to police, the victim received a call from someone impersonating a government official, falsely claiming that the doctor was involved in a legal case.

Under pressure and fearing arrest, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 14.85 lakh to bank accounts operated by the scammers.

Following a complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 170, 384, 388, 420, and 120B was registered. A special team under ACP Operations Suresh Khunga and led by Inspector Sandeep Panwar, was constituted.

Through technical surveillance and analysis of digital trails, the police identified and arrested one Md. Sahin Khan from near Victoria Hospital in Bangalore on July 2. Khan revealed that he had given access to his bank account, including internet banking credentials, cheque book, and ATM card, to one Buddhadev Hazara in exchange for a commission of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Hazara was later traced and arrested in Kolkata. During interrogation, Hazara, an MBA graduate from Ghaziabad and former bank loan department employee, confessed to arranging corporate accounts for online fraud under the influence of one "John" from Barrackpore. He received Rs 3 lakh in total, half of which he shared with Khan.

Police have recovered four mobile phones from the accused. They are also investigating 10 other similar complaints from across India linked to the same bank accounts.

Efforts are on to trace "John" and other suspects involved in the wider digital fraud network, and to recover the defrauded funds.

--IANS

sas/dan