Differences surface within MVA over Bill to curb unlawful religious conversions

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Differences among the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to the fore in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday over the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, introduced to curb illegal and forced religious conversions in the state.

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After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis explained the provisions of the Bill in the House, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav expressed support for the proposed legislation.

In contrast, Congress MLAs Nitin Raut and Aslam Shaikh, along with Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, opposed the Bill, while NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed a mixed view on the issue.

Speaking in the Assembly, Jadhav said a legal framework was necessary to ensure that illegal or forced conversions do not take place.

“The Bill presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is detailed and aims to establish transparency and the rule of law. Similar laws are already in effect in several other states, and it is necessary for Maharashtra to have one as well,” he said.

Jadhav, however, suggested that while implementing the law, the freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution must remain intact.

He also stressed the need to coordinate the proposed law with existing provisions dealing with forced marriage or conversion involving minor girls.

However, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh strongly opposed the Bill, alleging that the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill introduced by the ruling Mahayuti government was a one-sided attempt to target a particular community.

He claimed that the proposed law had created resentment among minority communities and demanded that the Bill be referred to a Joint Select Committee of both Houses of the state Legislature for reconsideration.

Shaikh argued that the government should not push through legislation solely on the strength of its majority if it infringes upon the constitutional freedom to marry.

He also challenged the government to release official data if it claims that large-scale religious conversions are taking place in the state.

Rais Shaikh further criticised Bhaskar Jadhav’s support for the Bill, pointing out what he described as a contradiction between Jadhav’s warning about possible misuse of the law and his endorsement of the legislation.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad adopted a nuanced position.

While stating that forced conversions should not be allowed, Awhad expressed concern that the Bill might be used to promote the dominance of a particular ideology under the guise of protecting religious freedom.

The debate over the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 highlighted the ideological and political differences among the parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Assembly.

--IANS

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