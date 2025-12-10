'Did you promise, did you deliver': TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK govt

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of failing to honour a key economic promise made during the 2021 Assembly elections.

BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the DMK had not implemented its assurance to reduce the State’s debt burden and strengthen the economy through the formation of a high-level expert committee.

Referring to the DMK’s 2021 election manifesto, Nagenthran recalled that Promise No. 25 had clearly stated that a high-powered committee would be constituted to study the mounting debt and suggest corrective measures.

"The Chief Minister had promised to act decisively on Tamil Nadu's debt crisis. It is now four years since the DMK came to power. Did you just announce it, or did you actually implement it?” he asked, targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He alleged that even if a committee was set up, it was done only for namesake and publicity purposes, without any meaningful follow-up on its recommendations.

"Can a promise be considered fulfilled merely by forming a committee for advertisement value? Today, the state's debt has risen to Rs 9.29 lakh crore. What explanation does the government have for this staggering increase?" he questioned.

The BJP leader further accused the DMK of ignoring the committee’s recommendations altogether, suggesting that the exercise was reduced to a symbolic gesture.

He also alleged widespread corruption by what he described as “large-scale corrupt beneficiaries” within the administration, claiming that public funds had been drained through misgovernance.

In a sharp political attack, Nagenthran said that after exhausting the State’s treasury on what he called "empty publicity campaigns", the government routinely shifts blame to the Centre for financial constraints.

He alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its headquarters at Arivalayam were now resorting to what he termed “crocodile tears” over inadequate central funds whenever tough questions were raised.

Concluding his remarks, the BJP leader asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon respond politically to what he described as repeated failures and broken promises. The comments come amid intensifying political rhetoric as parties begin sharpening their attacks ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

