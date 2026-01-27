Dibrugarh to get Assam’s second legislative complex, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Dibrugarh is set to witness a landmark moment in the state’s legislative history, with the foundation stone of Assam’s second Legislative Assembly complex scheduled to be laid on January 30.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation of the ambitious project, describing it as a major step towards strengthening governance and accelerating the development of Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

According to Sarma, the proposed Legislative Assembly complex in Dibrugarh will play a crucial role in decentralising administration and bringing governance closer to the people of Upper Assam.

He said the initiative reflects the state government’s long-term vision to ensure balanced regional development and improve administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister noted that the decision to establish a second Assembly complex underlines the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, adding that Dibrugarh has steadily emerged as an important political, economic and cultural hub in the region.

He said the project would further enhance the city’s strategic importance and contribute to its transformation into a key administrative centre.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Sarma said the new Assembly complex would not only facilitate legislative proceedings outside Dispur but also help address regional aspirations by providing a stronger institutional presence in Upper Assam.

He added that the move would strengthen democratic processes by enabling better engagement between elected representatives and the people.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the project aligns with the state’s broader development agenda, which includes infrastructure expansion, urban development and improved connectivity in Upper Assam.

He said the establishment of the Assembly complex would generate economic activity, create employment opportunities and boost allied sectors in Dibrugarh and adjoining areas.

Sarma expressed confidence that the foundation stone laying by the Union Home Minister would mark the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s administrative journey.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to developing Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital, ensuring more responsive governance and equitable development across the state.

