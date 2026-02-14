Diaspora always carry spirit of motherland in hearts, says Punjab BJP working chief

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party organised an NRI Samellan titled “Punjabi Diaspora Meet” here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session, the party’s state working President Ashwani Sharma welcomed the Punjabi diaspora, acknowledging their immense contribution in bringing global recognition and pride to Punjab and India.

He said that Punjabis settled across the world have always carried the spirit of their motherland in their hearts. He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s global stature has significantly risen, earning greater respect for Indians worldwide.

He noted that the purpose of the meet was to listen to the concerns and suggestions of NRIs regarding Punjab’s development. Highlighting issues such as drugs, law and order, and economic slowdown, Sharma urged the diaspora to actively engage in rebuilding Punjab’s prosperity.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to ensuring unity, peace, security, and inclusive growth in the border state, strengthening Punjab’s glory once again.

Addressing the concluding session, national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the BJP government does not see the colour of an NRI’s passport but values the “Indian DNA” that connects them to the motherland.

He highlighted that under Prime Minister Modi, since May 26, 2014, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies, earning global respect. Chugh emphasised that Punjab needed stable and development-oriented leadership, urging NRIs to support a “double-engine government” to restore economic growth, industrial investment, and security in the state.

He assured that NRIs would receive the same rights and protection in Punjab as in BJP-ruled states, guaranteeing safety for their investments and a transparent, growth-driven environment.

Prominent BJP leaders present on the occasion were Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, national parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura and national core committee member and party’s foreign affairs department Ashwin Johar.

