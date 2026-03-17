Dialogue is what we were fighting for, says Sonam Wangchuk after release from NSA detention

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday said the government’s willingness to hold "constructive and meaningful dialogue" was the key objective of his movement.

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Addressing the media here in his first public comments after being released from detention under the National Security Act, Wangchuk said the offer for dialogue was a positive development and aligned with what he and his supporters had been demanding from the beginning.

“As I said, they have offered constructive, meaningful dialogue. Actually, this is all that we were struggling for — to start dialogue,” he said.

“I have always said that I don't want to do a hunger strike. Who cares if one is hungry for weeks? I never want to fast. I do it out of compulsion. Whenever I have to do it, I do it. And I have complete faith,” he said, referring to the protest methods he had adopted during the movement.

He added that the legal battle and public attention surrounding the case gradually revealed the truth behind the developments in Ladakh.

“What happened in Ladakh happened because of them. But the way the curtains kept opening one after another in the Supreme Court of India, the truth and falsehood started becoming clear,” he said.

Wangchuk, who had been detained under the NSA and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, also spoke about the personal challenges he faced during the period of detention.

“In jail, it is believed that detainees are the most dangerous. It was total isolation — so isolated that I did not see any face without a uniform,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to his legal team, Wangchuk said their pro bono support gave him confidence that justice would prevail.

"Thanks to our amazing team of lawyers who have been supporting us pro bono as their social responsibility, we were sure of a victory in the court," he said.

He also thanked supporters across the country, saying the attention and solidarity played an important role in the outcome.

"I just want to express my gratitude from the core of my heart. It was actually because of so much support and love that much of what has happened has happened," he said, adding that many others were facing similar charges and deserved equal attention.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, urged people to move beyond the narrative of victory or defeat and focus on dialogue.

"We should move ahead of the talk of winning and losing. This is not about bowing down to anyone," she said.

Angmo emphasised that resilience and truth ultimately lead to positive outcomes. "My philosophy has always been that hard work always pays, resilience always has a good end, and truth always wins," she said.

She also expressed hope that meaningful discussions with authorities would soon take place to find a lasting solution for Ladakh.

“We will discuss and understand each other why this is not possible. The talks that used to take a long time will happen very soon, and we will move towards the right solution for Ladakh,” she added.

Wangchuk walked out of Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday after the Centre revoked his detention under the National Security Act, raising hopes for renewed dialogue on issues related to Ladakh’s governance, environment and development.

--IANS

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