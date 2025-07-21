Dharmasthala mass grave allegations: Temple management welcomes probe by SIT

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) The Dharmasthala temple management has welcomed the probe into the mass grave allegations in the region by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The government had announced the formation of the SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, on Sunday.

K. Parshwanath Jain, spokesperson, Dharmasthala, in his statement issued to the media on Monday, stated, "A case was recently registered at the Dharmasthala police station claiming that 'several dead bodies were buried', which has sparked widespread debate, speculations, and confusion at the national level in recent days. In light of our expectations, as well as those of the general public, for a fair and transparent investigation, it is understood that the State Government has transferred the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

"Truth and belief are the strongest foundation for a society’s ethics and faith. Therefore, it is our sincere hope and earnest demand that the SIT conducts the highest level of investigation in this case and brings out facts to light," Jain stated.

Meanwhile, the SIT is all set to take over the investigation of the case. Presently, Dharmasthala police are conducting the preliminary investigation. The SIT team is likely to come down to Mangaluru and launch a probe sooner.

In a major development, the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising four senior IPS officers to probe the alleged murders in Dharmasthala.

The formation of the SIT was demanded by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda and several activists.

The development is likely to stir controversy, as Dharmasthala is a prominent Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government issued the order on Sunday. The SIT will be led by senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, DGP of the Internal Security Department, along with DIG (Recruitment) M.N. Anuchet, DCP (City Armed Reserve) Sowmyalatha, and Jitendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police in the Internal Security Department.

According to high-level sources, two of the four members of the SIT have reportedly been preparing to step back from the investigation. IPS officers M.N. Anucheth and Soumyalatha are said to be planning to write to the government in this regard. They are reportedly preparing to submit letters on Monday (July 21), citing personal reasons and requesting to be relieved from the SIT, according to senior police sources.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated on Friday that his government will not yield to any pressure with regard to handling the alleged Dharmasthala murders case.

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district last Friday and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate Sandesh K.

He was accompanied by a group of lawyers and police personnel and entered the court with his face and upper body fully covered. The development had sparked a major controversy.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago. He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

