Dharmasthala case: Why hasn't Cong govt appealed for cancellation of YouTuber Sameer's bail, asks K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government for adopting a soft approach towards the YouTuber Sameer, who carried out false propoganda against temple authorities of Dharmasthala in Karnataka 's Mangaluru in connection with the alleged mass grave case, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asked why the state has not appealed for cancellation of bail against the YouTuber.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, BJP leader Vijayendra said: "The BJP stands with the crores of devotees of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala. He appealed on behalf of devotees that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not test the patience and tolerance of the crores of devotees."

"If you (Congress-led state government) are truly sincere, why are you sitting with folded hands over YouTuber Sameer getting bail? If you are honest, why have you not filed a petition to cancel YouTuber Sameer's bail?" he asked.

He also asked whether the BJP had committed a mistake by remaining silent over the alleged Dharmasthala case while demanding a transparent investigation into the matter.

"Why is the (Congress) government hesitant to move for cancellation of Sameer's bail?" he reiterated.

BJP leader Vijayendra alleged that the state government has failed to arrest a traitor like Sameer and put him in jail.

He asked why the Karnataka government has not filed a petition to cancel Sameer's bail.

He was responding to a query raised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"To thwart the propoganda against Dharmasthala, we (BJP) had organised the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' march," he said.

"Due to false propaganda, crores of devotees of Lord Manjunath Swamy have been hurt. On the other hand, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation of the state government is getting delayed day by day. As a result, countless devotees are distressed. Taking all these matters into account, we gave the call for 'Dharmasthala Chalo'. From every district of the state, from every Assembly constituency, more than one lakh people had come. Hindu activists also participated in the protest. The programme was conducted successfully," BJP leader Vijayendra added.

"When the issue of Soujanya came up, I too, as State BJP President, felt it necessary. I decided to meet Soujanya's mother and family members. Even though 12 years have passed since the brutal murder of Soujanya, though delayed, from a humanitarian perspective I met them and offered condolences as the State party president. I have also assured them (Soujanya's family) that if the matter goes to the Supreme Court, we will bear the expenses," he said in response to another query.

Meanwhile, Belthangady police, on Thursday, conducted a search at YouTuber Sameer's residence and seized important documents.

YouTuber M.D. Sameer is facing charges of spreading false information about the Dharmasthala temple and provoking the people.

At Sameer's rented house located in Royal Residency Layout near Hulimangala in Bengaluru's Electronics City, the police carried out a spot inspection throughout the day.

Police and the forensic team conducted the 'mahazar' at Sameer's house.

Evidence including the location where the Dharmasthala AI audio was created, the electronic devices used, apps, laptops, computers, hard disks, mobile phones, and several other materials were traced by the forensic team and seized in the presence of witnesses.

Sameer had earlier received bail from the court in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala case and is currently facing the investigation.

--IANS

mka/khz