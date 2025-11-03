Dhami re-elected SGPC President for the fifth time in row

Amritsar, Nov 3 (IANS) Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday re-elected the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth time in a row.

Out of 136 votes, Dhami, who is known for his proximity to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, secured 117 votes, while his opponent, Mithu Singh Kahneke, received 18 votes. One vote was invalid.

Raghujit Singh Virk was elected as the senior Vice-President, Baldev Singh Kalyan the Junior Vice-President, and Sher Singh Mandwala as the General Secretary.

The SGPC also announced the names of interim committee members, which include Surjit Singh Garhi, Surjit Singh Tugalwala, Surjit Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Diljeet Singh Bhindar, Harjinder Kaur, Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, Major Singh Dhillon, Mangwinder Singh Khaparkhedi, Jungbahadur Singh Rai, and Kahneke.

Dhami’s re-election assumes significance as it is held just ahead of programmes to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

In the previous round of the election, which is held annually, Dhami secured a convincing win over former ‘dissident’ SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur.

At that time, out of 142 votes, Dhami got 107 votes, while Bibi Jagir Kaur secured only 33. Two votes were declared invalid.

Dhami had replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was the SGPC President thrice (in 1999, 2004 and 2020) as the Akali Dal candidate, as the Sikh body chief in 2021-2022, and his tenure largely remained non-controversial.

Born on August 28, 1956, Dhami is from the Doaba region. He has been the SGPC member from the Sham Chaurasi segment since 1996.

The Shiromani Akali Dal is perceived as dominating the SGPC, the "mini parliament" of the religion.

As per the Gurdwara Act of 1925, the SGPC body has to be revamped every year by electing its President, Senior Vice-President, Junior Vice-President, General Secretary and a 15-member executive body.

