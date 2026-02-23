Devotional flower Holi at Samiamai Temple in Prayagraj​

Prayagraj, Feb 23 (IANS) As the festival of Holi approaches, excitement is already sweeping across the country. Among all the vibrant celebrations, the spirit of Holi is perhaps the most eagerly awaited.

​Though the festival is still a few days away, preparations are in full swing, especially in the city of Prayagraj, known as the Sangam.

​At the revered Samiamai Temple, devotees celebrated a unique 'Holi of Flowers' with great devotion and joy.

​The temple premises resonated with chants and festive cheer as devotees offered abir and gulal to Lord Shiva and showered flowers in celebration. A large number of devotees gathered to take part in the special festivities.

​Women devotees first performed traditional worship and aarti of Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings. After offering prayers at the Samiamai Temple, they began playing Holi with flowers, symbolising purity, love, and harmony. The atmosphere was filled with devotion, colour, and unity, reflecting the true essence of the festival — embracing one another and spreading happiness.

​Speaking to IANS, a female devotee said, “Today, we celebrated Holi here. It felt truly wonderful and filled our hearts with joy.”

​Holi is a major festival in India that is celebrated by millions across the country. The day is synonymous with colors and sweets, with people meeting friends and family members and smearing gulal on them. In the evening, it's customary in many regions to wear new clothes and meet the near and dear ones. Gujiya, a sweet dumpling filled with khoya (a milk product), and thandai, a refreshing drink infused with nuts and spices, are among the traditional treats enjoyed during the festivities.

​Holi's origins trace back to ancient India. One of the most popular legends associated with the festival is the tale of Prahlada and his aunt Holika, a demoness.

​According to Hindu mythology, Prahlada, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, survived unscathed from the flames of a pyre, while his malevolent aunt, who sought to harm him, perished. This triumph of good over evil is commemorated with bonfires lit on the eve of Holi, symbolising the victory of righteousness.

