Devotees to receive Baba Neem Karauli’s Prasad at home as postal dept in Uttarakhand launches ‘Prasadam Yojana’

Nainital, Aug 26 (IANS) Baba Neem Karauli Maharaj’s famous Kainchi Dham, nestled in the hills of Nainital district, has long been a centre of unwavering faith for devotees. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the temple to seek blessings and receive Baba’s prasad. On June 15, the foundation day of the Dham, the spiritual energy reaches its peak with a flood of devotees arriving from across the country.

However, many followers are unable to visit the shrine due to personal or geographical constraints. For them, there is now heartening news—the Indian Postal Department has begun preparations to include Kainchi Dham in its ‘Prasadam Yojana.’ Under this scheme, devotees will be able to receive Baba’s prasad—specially prepared laddus—delivered straight to their homes, no matter where they live in India.

Sanjay Tamta, Marketing Executive of the Postal Department, explained that the service will make use of speed post and parcel facilities.

“The Tourism Department has been requested to allot a room near Kainchi Dham for safe and hygienic packing of the prasad. Once packed, it will be dispatched from Nainital Post Office to Dehradun and then airlifted to different states for delivery,” he said.

The scheme doesn’t stop at laddus. Devotees will also have the option to order sacred items such as blankets, lockets, and statues associated with Baba Neem Karauli. Orders will be accepted via phone and a dedicated website, both currently under development. An online payment facility will also be available. To ensure safe delivery, prasad boxes will be designed with strong packaging, though their size and cost will be finalised only after the packing room is allotted.

The enthusiasm among devotees for Baba’s prasad and related items is well known. For those unable to make the pilgrimage, this initiative will serve as a spiritual lifeline, allowing them to feel connected to the Dham from afar.

The ‘Prasadam Yojana’ is expected to not only deepen the faith of devotees but also strengthen the spiritual and cultural identity of Kainchi Dham. Officials believe it will give a new boost to religious tourism as well, since devotees receiving prasad at home may be further inspired to visit the Dham in person.

