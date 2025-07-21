Devotees throng Shiva temples nationwide on second Sawan Monday

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The holy month of Sawan witnessed a grand display of devotion on its second Somvaar, as millions of devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples across the country to offer holy water and seek blessings.

From Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar to the ghats of Haridwar and the streets of Varanasi, the atmosphere was soaked in chants of "Bol Bam" and resonated with unwavering faith in Lord Shiva.

In Deoghar, the world-renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees.

Lakhs of kanwariyas arrived after completing a 108-kilometre barefoot journey from Sultanganj, carrying holy water from the Ganga. As it was not just the second Monday of Sawan but also Ekadashi, the crowds swelled even further. Streets were filled with people in long queues stretching over 10 km since early in the morning.

District authorities estimated that over three lakh devotees would offer holy water at the shrine today. The temple complex was beautifully decorated with flowers, echoing with chants of "Bol Bam," as the devotees performed jalabhishek using arghas.

Local priest Lambodar Parihast noted the temple's spiritual grandeur and praised the administration for smooth arrangements.

In Ballia, massive crowds gathered at the Baba Baleshwar Nath Temple.

A local priest shared, “In Sawan, Lord Bholenath is everything to us -- our protector and guide. Everything we have is by His grace.” A devotee added, “There is a huge crowd, but the darshan is happening on time. We are happy and blessed.”

At Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Temple, a devotee said, “We come here every Monday. The arrangements are excellent, and darshan is happening smoothly today.”

Devotees also flocked to Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, where temple priest Umashankar Bharti emphasised its spiritual significance, calling it a Swayambhu (self-manifested) and south-facing shrine.

Kashi (Varanasi) witnessed divine fervour as thousands of kanwariyas arrived to offer water at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Locals welcomed them with flower showers at the Godowlia crossing and even washed their feet, a gesture of deep reverence. The entire city turned saffron, soaked in chants and spiritual enthusiasm.

In Haridwar, an ocean of devotees gathered to take a holy dip in the Ganga before performing jalabhishek at various Shiva temples.

A surge of crowd was witnessed at Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, where worshippers patiently waited in long lines to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

In Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, a devotee visiting Shivalaya Temple said, “Sawan Mondays are very dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that offering water to Him during this time brings us closer to Him.”

In Greater Noida, temples saw massive footfall from early morning, especially in Mubarakpur village, where devotees believe that prayers offered on the second Monday of Sawan remove all obstacles.

“This is an ancient temple, and every year thousands of people come here with deep faith,” said a local devotee.

In West Delhi’s Madipur village, the ancient Shiv temple also saw a huge crowd of worshippers from Delhi NCR and beyond. A devotee shared, “Those who come here with pure intentions have their wishes fulfilled. Baba blesses everyone who visits.”

--IANS

rs/skp