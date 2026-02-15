Devotees throng Shiva temples in Telugu states

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) A large number of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as Maha Shivaratri celebrations commenced in both the Telugu states on a grand note.

Devotees made a beeline to Shiva temples in both the states before dawn. Temples resonated with devotional hymns and mantras as special rituals were performed.

Devotees offered 'Rudrabhishekha' and participated in the special puja. They also took holy dips in rivers and ponds.

Long queues of devotees were seen at major temples to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and MLA Aadi Srinivas offered silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the state government.

Devotees lined up at Komuravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet district since the early hours of the day. A procession was also taken out on the occasion. Mahashivaratri celebrations were also held at Keesara temple in Medchal Malkajgiri.

Spiritual fervour was prevailing at Shivaite shrines in Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Warngal

In Andhra Pradesh, the biggest celebration was held at Srisailam temple in Kurnool district. Thousands of devotees were lined up at the hill shrine since early Sunday.

Devotees stood in long queues for darshan at Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by all the departments at the temple. Senior officials were monitoring the situation from command control centre through CCTV cameras.

Mahashivaratri celebrations were also held with gaiety at Srikalahasti, which houses one of the famous Shiva temples in the country.

Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot, Draksharamam, and Kotappakonda temples were also witnessing large-scale celebrations.

Special pujas were held at Amaralingeshwara Swamy temple in Amaravati, Durga Nageshwaraswamy in Krishna district and other Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart S. Abdul Nazeer, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Telangana Chief Minister, in his message. prayed to Lord Shiva to bless Telangana with prosperity and to grant the people happiness, peace, long life, and good health. He expressed his hope that Lord Shiva's divine blessings remain with all devotees who are observing Maha Shivaratri fasting and performing special prayers with deep devotion.

Chandrababu Naidu stated in his message that Andhra Pradesh is the sacred land where the holy 'Jyotirlanga' of Srisailam is enshrined. He prayed that Lord Shiva bless the state and its people with prosperity.

"Maha Sivaratri festival is celebrated by millions of devotees of across the world with great devotion as it gives an opportunity of spiritual awakening. The festival symbolises triumph of light over darkness, as devotees worship Lord Shiva by lighting of lamps, observe fasting, and chant prayers. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," Governor Abdul Nazeer said in his message.

--IANS

ms/svn