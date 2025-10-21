Devotees throng Golden Temple on Bandi Chhor Divas

Amritsar, Oct 21 (IANS) Tens of thousands of devotees on Tuesday paid obeisance and took a holy dip in the ‘sarovar’ on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas at the Golden Temple complex here.

The complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, the Harmandir Sahib, is located, has been illuminated with LED lights and earthen lamps and decorated with flowers, giving it a glittering look.

There was a festive spirit at the shrine complex in this Sikh holy city devotees started converging to offer prayers and seek blessings before dawn.

The day is celebrated in the Sikh religion as Bandi Chhor Diwas (Prisoner Liberation Day). On this day, the sixth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Hargobind, returned to Amritsar after being released along with 52 kings from imprisonment by the Mughal emperor Jahangir from Gwalior prison in 1619.

Harmandir Sahib Head Granthi Giani Raghbir Singh in a message said Bandi Chhor Divas “is not just a celebration of joy but also a reminder of the sacrifices and humanitarian contributions of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib”.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to stop the Sikh faith from flourishing, the Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib at Gwalior Fort. Jahangir fell ill and could not get well despite efforts. To get rid of his illness, Sufi Saint Sain Mian Mir advised Jahangir to release Guru Hargobind Sahib. The Guru refused to be released alone. Jahangir said whoever can come out holding the ‘palla’ (end portion of the robe) of the imprisoned Guru, can be released.

The Guru got a special robe stitched, holding which 52 imprisoned kings got released from jail.

Upon his arrival at Amritsar, Guru Hargobind Sahib was welcomed by Sikhs by lighting earthen lamps. “This day is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas with Khalsa’s grandeur. Bandi: Prisoner, Chhor: Release and Diwas: Day,” says the SGPC, the mini parliament of the religion.

