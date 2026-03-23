Devotees flock to temples across India on fifth day of Chaitra Navratri

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Devotees thronged temples on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri on Monday to offer prayers to Goddess Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Lord Kartikeya, marking an important day in the nine-day spring festival of Chaitra Navratri.

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At Jhandewalan Mata Mandir in Delhi, a steady stream of devotees gathered for darshan. Pujari Ambika Prasad Pant said, “Today is the fifth day of the spring Navaratri. On this day, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, Skandamata, is worshipped. Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She represents a nurturing and loving form filled with maternal affection.”

Speaking to IANS, a devotee at the temple remarked, “Everything is well-organised -- you can come in a relaxed manner, stand in line comfortably, and have a peaceful darshan.”

Similarly, at Kalkaji Devi Mandir, devotees participated in prayers and celebrations.

One devotee said, “This year is very good -- crowds are smaller. Last time, there were too many people, but this time the system is better.” Another added, “The administration here is very good, everything is well managed. They are allowing smooth entry and exit, which is excellent.”

In Uttar Pradesh, large gatherings were observed at Vindhyavasini Dham. One devotee shared, “We consider ourselves fortunate. May the Goddess bless everyone and ensure the well-being of all.” Another noted, “The priest is providing great assistance to everyone. The priest is helping everyone a lot.”

In western India, devotees in Ahmedabad offered prayers to Goddess Skandamata. Devotees participated in rituals and aarti, praising the deity and seeking her maternal blessings.

Monday marked Panchami of Chaitra Navratri, a day dedicated to invoking maternal care, protection, and blessings through worship of Goddess Skandamata. Across the country, devotees celebrated with devotion, maintaining orderly arrangements to ensure a safe and serene darshan.

The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri highlights the nurturing and compassionate aspect of the Divine Mother, with devotees seeking strength, protection, and well-being for their families and communities.

--IANS

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