Devotees across country flock to temples for Durga Ashtami prayers

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Devotees across the country flocked to temples on Thursday to celebrate Durga Ashtami, one of the most significant days of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Temple premises resonated with chants, hymns, and devotional songs, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere as thousands gathered to offer prayers.

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In the national capital, a large number of devotees thronged the Jhandewalan Temple, where celebrations were held with great enthusiasm. The temple premises was filled with devotees singing bhajans and participating in devotional dances.

Ravindra Goel, trustee of the temple, said, “Navratri is nearing completion, and a grand Ashtami celebration is being held here. Kanya Pujan will take place shortly, and since morning, a steady stream of devotees has been arriving for darshan.”

Similar scenes were witnessed across various states. In Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, devotees gathered in large numbers at the revered Shri Naina Devi Temple, performing special puja and rituals.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, thousands attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the famous Baba Mahakal temple on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Ashtami.

In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, special prayers and aarti were conducted at the Maa Tulja Bhavani and Maa Chamunda temples, drawing devotees from nearby regions. In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, worshippers assembled at the Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir, where rituals were performed to honour the divine palanquin.

Maihar in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heavy footfall at the Maa Sharada Temple, where special offerings and aarti marked the auspicious day.

In Rajasthan’s Churu, devotees gathered in large numbers at local temples, which were beautifully decorated for the occasion.

A devotee said, “During Navratri, grand religious programmes are organised, and the temple, which is over a hundred years old, is decorated magnificently. It is believed that the wishes of devotees who come here with a pure heart are fulfilled.”

Meanwhile, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, pilgrims continued their journey to the sacred shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the eighth day of Navratri.

One devotee expressed joy, saying, “On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, I feel fortunate to have received the opportunity to visit. I have come here with my children.”

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of Shukla Pratipada and concludes with Ram Navami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to the Vedic Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi began on March 25 at 1.50 p.m. and will conclude on March 26 at 11.48 a.m., making Thursday the day of celebration.

Ram Navami, one of the most prominent Hindu festivals, will be observed with great devotion as the Navami Tithi begins at 11.13 a.m. on March 26 and concludes at 10.00 a.m. on March 27. Devotees across the country are preparing to mark the occasion with equal fervour.

--IANS

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