Devotee from Dubai reaches Puri Mahaprabhu darshan, calls it 'Divine blessing'

Puri, July 4 (IANS) Joya, a devotee from Dubai on Friday described her unplanned visit to Puri’s Gundicha Temple as a “rare divine blessing,” expressing overwhelming joy after Lord Jagannath’s sacred darshan during the ongoing Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Speaking to IANS, Joya said: "I had no prior plans to visit Mahaprabhu. It was a spontaneous decision, and today I feel incredibly fortunate to stand in His divine presence. I never imagined travelling this far would lead to such a rare and blessed opportunity for darshan."

Sharing her deeply emotional experience, she added: "When the material world offers you happiness on one side, the spiritual joy of feeling Mahaprabhu’s presence is incomparable on the other. I feel truly blessed to witness this rare, divine moment."

She urged others not to miss such an opportunity if it ever comes their way.

“If life gives you even one chance to receive such grace, don’t let it slip away. Such blessings are given only to the truly fortunate. Everyone should come and experience the divine darshan of Mahaprabhu at least once in their lifetime,” she said.

The annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, which began on June 27, will conclude on July 5 with the Bahuda Yatra—the ceremonial return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, to the main temple from the Gundicha Temple. This nine-day festival is one of India’s most celebrated spiritual events, drawing lakhs of devotees from around the world.

The Jagannath Temple in Puri is among Hinduism’s Char Dham pilgrimage sites and holds profound spiritual significance. Dedicated to Lord Jagannath - a revered form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is also known for its inclusive and non-sectarian traditions, with representations found across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

Each year, during the Rath Yatra, the three deities are ceremonially brought out of the temple’s sanctum (Garbhagriha) and placed on grand, decorated chariots.

Volunteers and devotees pull these chariots through the streets to the Gundicha Temple, located around 3 kilometres away. After a few days of stay, the deities make their return journey to the main temple in the Bahuda Yatra, completing this sacred cycle of divine travel and public darshan.

