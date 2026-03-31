'Devoted his life to service and spirituality': PM Modi pays tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji of the Shri Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, saying that the revered seer devoted his life to service and spirituality.

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Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, “On the special occasion of his birth centenary, paying homage to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji of the Shri Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi. He devoted his life towards service and spirituality.”

Highlighting the Swamiji’s contributions, PM Modi said, “He set up numerous institutions, research centres and was passionate about spreading the joys of education among people. His teachings emphasise simplicity, kindness and righteousness. Equally commendable are his efforts to preserve and popularise India’s culture and value systems that originated in our land.”

Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji (March 31, 1926 - January 17, 2016), also known as Shri Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji, was the legal and spiritual head (Mathadipathi) of the Kashi Math and the 20th successive seer in its revered guru parampara.

He passed away in the early hours of a Sunday in Haridwar at the age of 90. Widely respected for his spiritual leadership, he became the 20th head of the Kashi Math in 1949 and went on to become its longest-serving pontiff.

Born in Ernakulam, Kerala, to Ramadasa Shenoy and Droupathi on March 31, 1926, he was originally named Sadhasiva Shenoy. His father was a trustee of the Shri Venkataramana Temple in Ernakulam. He pursued studies in science, including physics and chemistry, at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

He was initiated into sanyas in 1944 by his guru, Sukrateendra Tirtha Swamiji, during his college years and was later designated as his successor. Following his initiation, he renounced worldly life and embarked on his spiritual journey.

Over the years, he played a key role in the installation of idols and the development of several temples across the country, including those in Kasaragod, Gurupura, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Uppinangadi, and Moodbidri, leaving behind a lasting spiritual and cultural legacy.

--IANS

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