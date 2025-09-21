Development, heritage preservation to go hand-in-hand in Delhi: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday promised to step up development along with preservation of the city's heritage, reiterating the government's resolve to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development along with preservation of heritage).

Speaking to reporters at an event at the Mehrauli Archaeology Park, she said, "All the monuments under the Delhi government are being revived and restored. Today as well, extensive work has been carried out, including at the Mehrauli monument where we are present."

Delhi Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra told IANS, "There are two programmes being organised here today. The first is about preserving our heritage. At the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, the Delhi government has restored the heritage site, reinstalled lighting and developed it as a good tourist destination."

Minister Mishra said it was heartening to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi feature in many of the paintings made during the art camp.

"The paintings show how deeply connected Gen-Z is with PM Modi," said the minister.

"The second programme involves artworks created by Delhi’s artists and students. They have made beautiful paintings about India and the Prime Minister, which are being displayed here," he said, highlighting that the positive thinking of Gen-Z was captured on canvas.

Viksit Bharat Art Camp - Seva Pakhwara, a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture, featured 75 artworks by young and prominent artists, was also organised. A cultural programme, 'Anekta Me Ekta', was also presented by Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Mishra said that, along with activities at Mehrauli, the Delhi government had also planned an exhibition launch at Bara Lao Ka Gumbad, Vasant Udyan, DDA Vasant Vihar.

A special cultural evening on the occasion of a grand programme featuring folk dances, cultural performances, an exhibition, and insightful addresses by dignitaries was also lined up, he said.

Earlier, the Delhi government launched a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. During this period, the government is aiming to launch 75 projects worth crores of rupees. This will accelerate the city's progress, provide public convenience, and pave the way towards making the capital a 'Viksit Delhi’.

--IANS

rch/svn