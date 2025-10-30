Developing Bihar top priority, NDA govt working to put Chhath on UNESCO World Heritage list: PM Modi (Ld)

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of making false promises. He also stated that developing Bihar was top priority for the NDA government and added that the government was working to get Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

Addressing a massive election rally in Muzaffarpur on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that developing Bihar was a top priority for the NDA government.

“When India was prosperous and a global power in knowledge and science, Bihar played a vital role. To build a developed India, Bihar’s development is essential. But the RJD and Congress, who ruled for years, only betrayed the people,” he said.

Criticizing the Opposition further, PM Modi said the RJD and Congress are identified by five things — guns, cruelty, bitterness, misgovernance, and corruption.

“Those who kept Bihar in the lantern age cannot provide electricity. Those who looted the railways cannot improve connectivity. Those whose history is one of land grabbing cannot bring industries. Where there is corruption, there can be no social justice,” he said.

PM Modi also announced that the government is working to get Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, describing it as a “great festival of humanity.”

“Chhath Mahaparv is the pride of Bihar and the country. Its worship embodies devotion, equality, and social harmony,” he said.

He also slammed the Opposition Bloc without naming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

He said that both leaders have opened a shop of false promises ahead of the elections.

“In the electoral battle of Bihar, a pair of young men (who consider themselves princes) have opened a shop of false promises. One is the prince of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the prince of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both are out on bail in multi-billion-dollar scams,” Modi said.

He accused the Opposition leaders of repeatedly insulting him and the people of Bihar.

“Yesterday, both of them hurled abuses at Modi. Those born into privilege will naturally abuse a hardworking man. They can’t digest their food without insulting Dalits and backward classes,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to alleged remarks made about the Chhath Mahaparv, PM Modi said the RJD and Congress leaders had insulted Chhathi Maiya, a goddess deeply revered in Bihar.

“For them, the worship of Chhathi Maiya is a farce, a drama. Can such an insult be tolerated by Bihar, by Hindustan, and by my mothers who observe a waterless fast? The women who stand in rivers to offer prayers to the Sun God — in the eyes of RJD and Congress, they are just acting,” Modi said.

“No one in Bihar will ever forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya,” he added.

PM Modi urged voters to reject the politics of deceit and support the NDA for a prosperous and developed Bihar.

He pointed out that Bihar has transformed under BJP-NDA rule, contrasting the state’s development with the lawlessness during the RJD regime.

The Prime Minister said the people of Bihar have witnessed the difference between the days of 'jungle raj' and the era of good governance.

“Bihar has witnessed the good governance of the BJP-NDA. Today, railway engines are being manufactured in Bihar, large dairy plants are being set up, and makhana (fox nuts) are being exported across the world. When we remember the days of jungle raj, we realize how dangerous the situation was,” Modi said.

Recalling the infamous Golu kidnapping cum murder case of 2001 that shook Muzaffarpur during the RJD government, he said such incidents symbolized the fear that gripped Bihar in those years.

“A young boy named Golu was kidnapped in broad daylight while going to school. The criminals demanded a huge ransom, and when it was not paid, they killed that innocent child. Around 35 to 40 thousand kidnappings took place during the RJD rule. That was the reality of jungle raj,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi accused the RJD and Congress of returning to the same dangerous mindset.

“You cannot trust their intentions. Just look at their audacity — their election campaign songs talk about bullets, pistols, and double-barrelled guns. This reflects their mindset,” he said.

Highlighting women’s empowerment under the NDA, the Prime Minister said that both his government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government have prioritized the welfare of women.

“Whether it’s Narendra Modi or Nitish Kumar, empowering women has always been our priority. We provided pucca houses to the poor in women’s names, gave tap water, free gas connections, and free food grains to reduce their hardships,” Modi said.

He also praised Bihar’s women’s self-employment scheme, under which Rs 10,000 each has been deposited in the accounts of 1.21 crore women.

“With this money, the women of Bihar are starting their own small ventures. I assure you that we will not stop here,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s remarks came as part of the BJP’s intensified campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, as he urged voters to reject those who dragged Bihar into darkness and support the NDA for continued development and stability.

--IANS

ajk/rad