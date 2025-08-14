Developed nation: Mere imagination or reality ?

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Bharat’s independence, while the nation is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, it still needs to focus on several other crucial aspects to truly become a developed nation.

Bharat, as a federal republic, is a land of immense religious, cultural, and linguistic diversity. Yet, in many parts of the country, there is a visible lack of national unity and social harmony. Though Bharat ranks seventh in the world in terms of geographical area, it has now become the most populous country in the world, mainly due to the absence of effective policies since independence. Consequently, there has been a constant increase in demand across sectors, many of which are unlikely to be met by any government, now or in the foreseeable future. Given the demographic shifts taking place, Bharat must find solutions to several challenges. A discussion on these key issues and their potential remedies is essential for securing a bright future for upcoming generations.

Policy Formulation for Demographic Change

Demographic change has emerged as a major challenge in Bharat post-independence. It was evident even at the time of independence that an uncontrolled population could pose severe threats to the nation’s future. Recognizing this, Bharat launched the world’s first family planning program in 1952, following its first post-independence census. In 70s decade, sterilization drives were conducted, and various incentives were offered to families opting for sterilization. However, due to a lack of education and awareness, Bharat, despite being the first country to talk about population control, has become the most populous nation. Because Bharat is home to people of various religions, population growth has been uneven across communities, leading to concerns about religious demographic shifts.

Migration is also a key contributor to demographic change. As they say, progress is impossible without migration. While only 17 per cent of Bharat’s population lived in urban areas at the time of independence, it has increased to 40 per cent in the 78th year due to migration. This has created numerous problems in urban areas due to overpopulation, while many villages are now inhabited mostly by the elderly. Hence, Bharat urgently needs a comprehensive policy on demographic change. Two years ago, the Government of Bharat announced in the budget session the formation of a high-level committee for this purpose, but there has been no update on it since.

Tax Burden on the Progressive Middle Class

Due to population pressure, Bharat is battling income inequality. Meanwhile, to provide basic amenities, the burden of taxation continues to fall heavily on the middle class. As a result, many in the middle class are now looking abroad for a better and more secure life. Furthermore, in the pursuit of votes, political parties are increasingly offering freebies funded by taxpayers’ money, fostering dependency and reducing productivity. This hinders the demographic dividend that a young Bharat should ideally benefit from.

Migration from villages to cities, interstate, and even international migration is steadily increasing. The government must therefore provide basic services like education, healthcare, and employment at the village level itself. Additionally, a national policy should be introduced to raise awareness and responsibility among citizens, perhaps through a “Responsible Parenthood Act” which ensures that couples only have as many children as they can adequately care for. This will ensure better upbringing for children and create future citizens who become contributors to the nation rather than a burden on taxpayers.

Political and Administrative Accountability

Since independence, Bharat’s taxpayers have significantly contributed to the nation’s progress. Yet, due to overpopulation and the recurring burden it imposes, taxpayers often feel cheated. Alongside, numerous scams and corruption cases involving political and administrative institutions have crippled the trust of honest taxpayers. As a result, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, many taxpayers have started looking abroad for a better life.

It is unfortunate that despite billions being lost to corruption since independence, most culprits remain free. There’s virtually zero accountability of political and administrative institutions towards taxpayers. Moreover, government policies and their enforcement seem more focused on instilling fear rather than encouraging business growth. On the other hand, some sections continue to flourish under administrative protection while evading taxes, leaving honest businessmen at a competitive disadvantage. Therefore, there is an urgent need for policies that are centered on taxpayers and business owners, creating an environment that encourages business and deters flight from the country.

Need for Judicial Reform

Despite numerous high-profile scams since independence, most accused continue to roam free due to Bharat’s judicial system. The judiciary today often appears biased in favor of the wealthy and influential. Even the Supreme Court has faced credibility issues. The saying “Justice delayed is justice denied” holds especially true in Bharat, where nearly 52 million cases are pending, 85 per cent of which are in district and session courts. If revenue-related cases are also considered, the figure crosses 100 million. With approximately 300 million families in Bharat, nearly 200 million are entangled in some legal cases. This is a deeply concerning statistic.

Lack of timely justice, coupled with rising unemployment due to population pressure and resource scarcity, has contributed to rising crime rates. Consequently, fear of the law is diminishing among citizens. The government must ensure the swift resolution of pending cases and create policies to hold the judiciary accountable to the public.

National Unity and Social Harmony

To realize the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” national integration is essential, and that cannot happen without social harmony. Our country is divided along religion, caste, language, culture, and region, often resulting in bitterness and conflict. True integration requires mutual respect and affection among people from all backgrounds.

To achieve this, state governments should first ensure that schools offer options to learn all of Bharat’s languages. If foreign languages can be taught in schools, why not Bharat’s languages? Secondly, state laws that prevent citizens from other states from purchasing land should be repealed. Thirdly, the central and state governments should promote inter-caste marriages by offering incentives such as preferences in government jobs, income tax rebates, reduced stamp duty on property purchases, discounts on vehicle registration, etc.

For religious harmony, the government must create policies to regulate the construction of new religious sites and simultaneously introduce modern education in educational institutions of minority communities where literacy levels are low. Only then can we build a truly united Bharat with a population of this scale.

Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment

Women constitute nearly 50 per cent of Bharat’s 1.5 billion population. Without gender equality and women’s empowerment, it is nearly impossible for Bharat to become a developed nation. Can any nation achieve development if half of its population is not part of that journey?

As we approach the 79th year of independence, it’s time the central government implements the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the nation, honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision under Article 44 of the Constitution. The state of Uttarakhand has already taken the lead by enacting UCC. The entire country must now follow suit and be nourished by this stream that originated from the land of the gods. As the saying goes: “Yatra nāryastu pūjyante, ramante tatra devatāḥ” (Where women are respected, there the gods dwell).

(Manu Gaur is a population expert and Member, Expert Committee, Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand)

--IANS

skp/